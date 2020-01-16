|
|
|
LORD Rosemary
(née Turner) On January 6th 2020 peacefully at Overgate Hospice surround by the love of her family, Rosemary
aged 83 years of Elland.
The dearly loved wife of 60 years to Willie, much loved mum of Christine, Gillian and Teresa, a dear mother in law, nanna, sister and a good
friend to many.
Her funeral service will be held at
St Mary's Church, Elland on
Tuesday January 28th 2020 at 2pm followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, by request donations in lieu if so desired may be given to Overgate Hospice or Macmillan Cancer Support. A box will be provided for this purpose. All enquiries to Simpsons Funeral Service,
South Lane, Elland Tel:01422 373531
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 16, 2020