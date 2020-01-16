Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpsons Funeral Service
South Lane
Elland, West Yorkshire HX5 0HQ
01422 373531
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
14:00
St Mary's Church
Elland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Lord
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Lord

Notice Condolences

Rosemary Lord Notice
LORD Rosemary
(née Turner) On January 6th 2020 peacefully at Overgate Hospice surround by the love of her family, Rosemary
aged 83 years of Elland.
The dearly loved wife of 60 years to Willie, much loved mum of Christine, Gillian and Teresa, a dear mother in law, nanna, sister and a good
friend to many.
Her funeral service will be held at
St Mary's Church, Elland on
Tuesday January 28th 2020 at 2pm followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, by request donations in lieu if so desired may be given to Overgate Hospice or Macmillan Cancer Support. A box will be provided for this purpose. All enquiries to Simpsons Funeral Service,
South Lane, Elland Tel:01422 373531
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -