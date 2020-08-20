|
Needham Rosemary Evelyn Passed away peacefully
on August 12th 2020.
Widow of the late Donald,
loving mum of Ros and Claire,
mother-in-law of Mick and Mark, beloved nanna of James, Lucy, Sam and Ria and great-nanna of Riley, Evie, Edie, Maisy, Ada and Poppy.
The funeral shall take place on Tuesday August 25th at 9.45am at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please,
but donations can be made
to Macular Society.
All enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service, Tel 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 20, 2020