Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020
09:45
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Needham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Needham

Notice Condolences

Rosemary Needham Notice
Needham Rosemary Evelyn Passed away peacefully
on August 12th 2020.
Widow of the late Donald,
loving mum of Ros and Claire,
mother-in-law of Mick and Mark, beloved nanna of James, Lucy, Sam and Ria and great-nanna of Riley, Evie, Edie, Maisy, Ada and Poppy.
The funeral shall take place on Tuesday August 25th at 9.45am at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please,
but donations can be made
to Macular Society.
All enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service, Tel 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -