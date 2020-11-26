|
|
|
pollard Roy Peacefully on Friday 20th November 2020, after a short illness,
Roy aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of Margaret, much loved father and father in law of Michael and Anne, Neil and Marie and the late Dawn. Devoted grandad of Lisa, Laura, Faye, Jessica and Lucy. A loving great grandad of Millie, Maisie and Jack.
A very dear brother in law, uncle, cousin and good friend to many and a very special friend of Andrea and Peter Dawson.
The funeral service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium on Saturday 5th December at 10.30am. Due to Covid restrictions only family members are allowed to attend the service. If anyone would like to pay their respects, Roy's last journey will pass down Boothtown Road at 10am arriving at Park Wood approx 10.20am.
A webcast of the service can be seen on Mick Pollard's Facebook account follow the instructions provided.
RIP Royboy, we will love and miss you forever xxx.
All enquiries to B. J. Melia & Sons
64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Tel: 01422 354453.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 26, 2020