|
|
|
SARGENT Roy On 14th December 2019, peacefully at the Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Roy aged 82 years the much loved husband of Sylvia. Father of Alan and Ian,
father in law of Simone and Jackie,
grandad of Ethan and Eva.
Funeral service on
Wednesday 8th January at
New North Road Baptist Church, Huddersfield at 11.45am,
followed by committal at Huddersfield Crematorium at 1.15pm. Family flowers only
please but donations would be appreciated to be divided between Church Funds and Kirkwood Hospice, for which a box will be available at the service.
All enquiries to T W Birks & Son, Woodhead Road, Holmfirth,
HD9 2PR. Tel: 01484 683322
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 2, 2020