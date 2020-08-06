|
|
|
Smith Roy On 26th July 2020 at
Overgate Hospice, Roy aged 81 years of Hullen Edge, Elland.
Dear husband of Susan, loved and loving father of Simon and Rachel, much loved grandad of Hannah, Bethany, James and Freya, father-in-law to Karen and Wes and a good friend to all who knew him.
Due to current restrictions,
a private family service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Friday 14th August at 12 noon.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers would be gratefully received for the benefit of Overgate Hospice.
To donate visit overgatehospice.org.uk/
get-involved/donate
or tel: 01422 379151.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 6, 2020