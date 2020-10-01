|
|
|
Wardle Roy 24th September 2020, passed away peacefully,
aged 90 years, at the Millreed Lodge Care Home, Todmorden and formerly of Wheatley, Halifax.
Roy, the much loved dad of Donald and the late Karen, proud grandad of Sam, father in law of Kate, the caring brother of Cynthia and also an uncle and great uncle to many.
A private service will be held at the Huddersfield Crematorium.
Donations would be gratefully received if so desired for the Multiple Sclerosis Society
which can be sent c/o
D.J. Screen & Sons Funeral Home, Huddersfield, HD1 6LJ.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 1, 2020