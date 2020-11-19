Home

LEAVER Ruby Cynthia Peacefully, at Overgate, on Saturday 7th November 2020, Ruby, aged 97 years.
She was the much loved
and loving wife of the late Jack, dear mum of Wendy and
mother-in-law of Terry.
She will be sadly missed by all her extended family and many friends.
A family funeral service has been arranged at Park Wood, Elland
on Friday 4th December.
Donations in memory of Ruby, if so desired, may be given for the benefit of Overgate Hospice
c/o Andrew Naylor and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Church View, Ripponden,
HX6 4DB. 01422-377840
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 19, 2020
