Williamson Funeral Service
Beechroyd Chapel of Rest
Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire HX6 2LE
01422 833956
Russell Morse

Russell Morse Notice
MORSE Russell Harry On September 18th 2020, peacefully at Overgate Hospice surrounded by family. Russell, aged 80 of Ripponden, the dearly beloved husband of Pauline,
loving dad of Nicholas and Christopher, a much loved grandad, father-in-law, uncle
and a good friend to many.
A private service will take place
on Wednesday, September 30th followed by interment at Thornton Cemetery Bradford at 12:00 noon. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired,
to Overgate Hospice c/o
The Williamson Funeral Service, Beech Road, Sowerby Bridge,
HX6 2LE. Tel:01422 833956.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 24, 2020
