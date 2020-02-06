|
Ashworth Ruth
(née Buchanan) Peacefully, with her family by her side, on 29th January 2020, Ruth, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harold, a much loved mum of Susan, devoted nana of Wayne, Michelle and Julie, great-nana to Connor, Bailey & Charlie, cherished sister of Rose Ann, auntie and good friend to many. The Celebration of Ruth's Life will take place at 1.30pm on
Tuesday 18th February at
The Funeral Parlour, Amanda Dalby Funeral Services, Salterhebble, followed by committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 2.15pm, to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to Dementia UK - a collection box will be available on the day. All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 6, 2020