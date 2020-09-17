|
|
|
clayton Ruth
nee Bentley On Sunday 6th September 2020, Ruth aged 80 years passed away peacefully at Overgate Hospice
with her daughter beside her.
Dearly loved and respected mum to Helen and Andrew, loving grandma to Georgina, Jonathan and Joshua, dear sister of Margaret and the late David and Paul, sister in law to Gerald and a loving auntie.
Due to current restrictions a private funeral will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 23rd September at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please. Donations can be made in memory of Ruth to Tia Greyhound Rescue.
Any enquiries please contact
Lawrence Funeral Service.
Tel 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 17, 2020