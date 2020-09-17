Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence Funeral Service
Green Hayes
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2XR
01422 897170
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Clayton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Clayton

Notice Condolences

Ruth Clayton Notice
clayton Ruth
nee Bentley On Sunday 6th September 2020, Ruth aged 80 years passed away peacefully at Overgate Hospice
with her daughter beside her.
Dearly loved and respected mum to Helen and Andrew, loving grandma to Georgina, Jonathan and Joshua, dear sister of Margaret and the late David and Paul, sister in law to Gerald and a loving auntie.
Due to current restrictions a private funeral will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 23rd September at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please. Donations can be made in memory of Ruth to Tia Greyhound Rescue.
Any enquiries please contact
Lawrence Funeral Service.
Tel 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -