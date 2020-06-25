Home

Williamson Funeral Service (Sowerby Bridge)
Beechroyd Chapel of Rest
Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire HX6 2LE
01422 833956
Ruth Hellawell

Ruth Hellawell Notice
HELLAWELL Ruth On 18th June 2020, peacefully at home, after a short illness borne with great dignity, Ruth, aged 74. Deeply loved wife and lifelong partner of Philip, wonderful mother of Francis & Juliet and fantastic gran to Toni, Jayjay, Alex & George.

Funeral service at St.Thomas' Church, Heptonstall on 6th July, attendance by invitation only please, followed by cremation at Park Wood (family only).

Donations in her memory to Overgate Hospice.
Enquiries to Williamson Funeral Service, Beech Road,
Sowerby Bridge, HX6 2LE -
01422 833956

She was, simply, The Best.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 25, 2020
