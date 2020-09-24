Home

Ruth Kelley Notice
KELLEY Ruth
(née Patterson) On September 20th 2020, peacefully at Summerfield House Nursing Home after along battle with Alzheimer's, Ruth,
aged 86 years.
Dearly loved and loving mother
of Joanne and a well respected friend and colleague.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday 14th October at 2.15pm. Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu,
if so desired, may be given to the Alzheimer's Society. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the Crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 24, 2020
