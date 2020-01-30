Home

Sally Brunning

Notice Condolences

Sally Brunning Notice
Brunning Sally Ann On 17th January 2020, peacefully at Overgate Hospice, Sally, aged 52 years, of Sowerby Bridge, Halifax. Dearly loved wife of John, much loved mum of Chloe and Connor, beloved daughter of Brian and the late Margaret, loving sister of Vicky.
Service and committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday 3rd February at 3.45pm. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to Overgate Hospice c/o B.J.Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation and
meet at the church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 30, 2020
