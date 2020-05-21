|
|
|
Lee Sandra Pauline
(nee Stewart) On 10th May 2020, Sandra, aged 80, sadly passed away suddenly at Calderdale Royal Hospital.
Beloved wife of Kevin,
loving mother and mother in law of Vinny and Carol, Jan and Paul. Devoted grandma and great grandma of Hayley, Luke, Ethan, Lily, Theo, Rohan and Seamus, a loving eldest sister of 9 brothers and sisters and a good friend to many.
Private family funeral due to the current situation will be held on friday 29th May.
No flowers please but donations
can be made to the
British Heart Foundation c/o B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Published in Halifax Courier on May 21, 2020