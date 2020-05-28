|
|
|
COUGHLAN Sean It is with great sadness that we have to announce that Sean passed away peacefully on 16th May 2020
in Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, after a short illness bravely borne, aged 70 years. Devoted and beloved husband and best friend to Liz, loving step-dad to Karen and Stephen and their partners Zen and Amanda. Treasured dad dad to Isabella and Jasper and da da to
Alfie. A dear brother and
good friend to many.
Loved and respected by all who knew him, he will be greatly missed.
A tribute to Sean will be held at Providence Chapel Of Rest Huddersfield Road Elland on Thursday 4th June 2020 at 10.30am followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium Elland at 11.15am. Invited family and friends only please, however friends may attend in the crematorium grounds and the cortege will take a route via Skircoat Bus Depot if friends wish to gather there. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be given to Overgate Hospice Elland
C/O B. J. Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP Tel: 01422 354453.
A celebration of Sean's life will be arranged and announced
at a later date.
Published in Halifax Courier on May 28, 2020