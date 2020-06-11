|
|
|
COUGHLAN Sean Liz, Karen, Stephen and their families would like to extend heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards of condolence,
letters and donations in lieu of flowers to Overgate Hospice.
Our sincere thanks to the doctors and staff at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on ICU and Ward 6.
Thank you to Reverend Colin Sherwood for his wonderful service. A very special thank you to all friends and colleagues who lined the route for Sean's final journey.
It is very comforting to know that Sean was held in such high esteem.
Our thanks are also extended to Terry and the staff at Melias Funeral Services for ensuring the funeral arrangements were a fitting tribute to Sean and our requests
were more than met.
May he rest in peace.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 11, 2020