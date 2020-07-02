|
|
|
CHEETHAM Selwyn On June 30th, peacefully at home with his friend, Carol by his side. Selwyn, aged 71, of Sowerby Bridge, retired Fire Officer of King Cross Station, dad, grandad, brother,
uncle and friend to many.
Service and cremation to take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland for no more than 20 mourners,
on Wednesday, July 8th.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Overgate Hospice c/o
The Williamson Funeral Service, Beechroyd, Beech Road, Sowerby Bridge, HX6 2LE, Tel: 01422 833956. By request, bright colours to
worn, if desired.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 2, 2020