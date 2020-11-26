Home

Calligan Sheila (Shell) On November 13th 2020,
peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Shell aged 66 years, of Boothtown. Dearly loved partner
of John, a much loved Sister of Ewan, Margaret, Marian, Bryan and the late Catherine and Andrew, a dear Sister in law, Auntie and good friend to many. Shell's service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Numbers are limited due to present restrictions.Family flowers only please, but donations to the PDSA would be much appreciated and can be posted directly to
5 Greenhead Road,
Huddersfield, HD1 4EN
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 26, 2020
