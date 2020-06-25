|
Dinsdale Sheila On June 16th 2020, peacefully at Cedar Grange Care Home, Sheila aged 79 years, late of Wheatley.
Dearly loved wife of the late Ian, much loved mum of Jaqueline and Sharon, a dear mother-in-law of Neil and Dave, a loving grandma,
great-grandma, sister and auntie.
A private family cremation will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Family flowers only please, but donations can be posted to Cedar Grange Care Home,
Whitehill Road, Halifax, HX2 9EU
and would be much appreciated.
All enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road Tel 01422 353970
Published in Halifax Courier on June 25, 2020