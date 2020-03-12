Home

Greenwood Sheila Peacefully on the 3rd March at home, Sheila aged 78 years.
Dearly loved wife of Colin,
loving mother of Sharon and Tracy, Devoted Grandma of Eleanor,
Evie and Megan. A dear sister to Margaret, Maureen and Angela.
Will friends meet for service
at Park Wood Crematorium
on 20th March at 11.15am.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Macmillan Nurses
c/o Joseph Sutcliffe & Son Ltd
Funeral Directors, 8A Willow Street, Sowerby Bridge, HX6 2BU
would be appreciated.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 12, 2020
