Home

POWERED BY

Services
B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbet Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Hoey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Hoey

Notice Condolences

Sheila Hoey Notice
Hoey Sheila On 7th November 2020,
peacefully at Overgate Hospice, Sheila, aged 74 years,
of Southowram, Halifax.
Beloved wife of John, dearly loved mum of Jonathan, Louise and Jason, much loved grandma of Evie and Freya, devoted sister to Eileen and Janet and a dear friend to many. Sheila's funeral will take place on Tuesday 8th December 2020.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to Overgate Hospice c/o B.J.Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -