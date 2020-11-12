|
Hoey Sheila On 7th November 2020,
peacefully at Overgate Hospice, Sheila, aged 74 years,
of Southowram, Halifax.
Beloved wife of John, dearly loved mum of Jonathan, Louise and Jason, much loved grandma of Evie and Freya, devoted sister to Eileen and Janet and a dear friend to many. Sheila's funeral will take place on Tuesday 8th December 2020.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to Overgate Hospice c/o B.J.Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 12, 2020