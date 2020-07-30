Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Dunfermline
23 Dewar Street
Dunfermline, Fife KY12 8AD
01383 723556
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020
14:15
Park Wood Crematorium
1934 - 2020 Notice Condolences
Sheila Lewis Notice
LEWIS Sheila
(Nee Pearce) 25.07.1934 - 16.07.2020
Passed away peacefully on
16th July, in Somerset,
aged 85 years.
Loving wife of the late Trevor,
adored mum of Paul & Aidan,
and a much loved grandma
& great grandma.
Funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 5th August 2020
at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only, any
donations to be made directly
to Marie Curie Cancer Care.
Enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare Brighouse, 44 Huddersfield Road, Brighouse, HD6 3RA, 01484 713512
Published in Halifax Courier on July 30, 2020
