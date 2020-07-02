Home

Palmer Sheila
(née Dunwell) Passed peacefully on 19th June at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary,
aged 73.
Beloved wife of the late Albert,
much loved mum of
Alison and Gareth and
a dearly loved grandma.
Sheila was a loyal friend to many and will be greatly missed.
The funeral will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 9th July at 12.45pm.
Due to current restrictions
a limited number will be
invited to attend.
Should anyone wish to stand along the route and pay their respects the cortege will be leaving from
2 Hirst Grove at approx 11.45am.
Family flowers only please but donations may be made in memory of Sheila directly to the R.S.P.C.A.
Enquiries to Robertshaw Greenwoods Tel 01422 842044.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 2, 2020
