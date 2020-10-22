|
Pratt Sheila
(nee Woodhead) Peacefully at Trinity Fold Care Home on Monday October 12th 2020,
aged 89 years.
Much loved wife of Eric,
loving mum of Elizabeth and her husband Bertrand, loving gran of Olivia and Bastien, a dear auntie to Nephew Leslie, his wife Gillian and their family.
A private funeral service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on Thursday November 5th
at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please by request but donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service Tel: 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 22, 2020