Amanda Dalby Funeral Services Ltd (Halifax)
The Funeral Parlour
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX3 0QT
01422 253593
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020
12:45
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
Sheila Reid Notice
Reid Sheila
(nee Addy) Peacefully on
23rd November 2020,
Sheila, aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bill,
a much loved sister,
sister-in-law, auntie, great
auntie and friend to many.
She will be very sadly missed.
The Celebration of Sheila's Life
will take place at 12.45pm
on Tuesday 15th December at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Due to the current situation,
this will be by invitation only.
Donations in lieu of flowers,
may be made to the Forget
Me Not Children's Hospice
via their website.
All enquiries to Amanda Dalby
Funeral Services
tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 3, 2020
