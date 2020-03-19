Home

Lawrence Funeral Service
Green Hayes
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2XR
01422 897170
Shirley Abbott Notice
ABBOTT Shirley Peacefully passed away on
8th March 2020, aged 87 years.
A loving partner, mum, sister, grandma, great grandma and
a good friend to many.
The funeral service shall be held on
Monday 23rd March 2020 at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 11.15am. Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to the
RNLI and Overgate Hospice.
Colourful dress encouraged
at Shirley's request.
All enquiries to
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax,
HX1 2XR.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 19, 2020
