|
|
|
BALAAM Shirley Shirley passed away peacefully
on Tuesday 14th July 2020
aged 86 years. Beloved wife of
the late Harry, loving and
much loved mum of Debi and Mandi. A cherished Granny, mum-in-law, sister, aunty and a dear friend
and sister to many.
The funeral service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Friday 31st July 2020 at 2.15pm.
Due to the current Covid-19 situation the funeral will be invite only, however, the funeral procession will call at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at Thorn Tree Street,
King Cross, HX1 3PH prior to
the service at Park Wood.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired to
The Alzheimer's Society
c/o B. J. Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet Street, Halifax, HX1 5BP Tel: 01422 354453 or www.alzheimers.org.uk
Published in Halifax Courier on July 23, 2020