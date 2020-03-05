|
HANSON Shirley Elaine
(Nee Sunderland) On the 29th February, peacefully at home, Shirley, aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of the late Terry, much loved sister of Graham
and Christine and dearly
loved by her extended family.
Funeral service will take place on Tuesday 10th March, 10am at Huddersfield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
with donations in lieu for
Overgate Hospice if desired.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Greenhead Road,
Tel; 01484 428961
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 5, 2020