Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Greenhead Road
24 Greenhead Road
Huddersfield, West Yorkshire HD1 4EN
01484 428 961
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Hanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Hanson

Notice Condolences

Shirley Hanson Notice
HANSON Shirley Elaine
(Nee Sunderland) On the 29th February, peacefully at home, Shirley, aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of the late Terry, much loved sister of Graham
and Christine and dearly
loved by her extended family.
Funeral service will take place on Tuesday 10th March, 10am at Huddersfield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
with donations in lieu for
Overgate Hospice if desired.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Greenhead Road,
Tel; 01484 428961
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -