|
|
|
Patterson Shirley Suddenly but peacefully, passed away at home on the 7th May 2020, aged 85 years.
A much loved mum to Julie,
a beloved grandma to Claire,
a loving great grandma to Edward and Harry and a very good friend to many. She will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
A private family service shall be held on Wednesday 27th May 2020 at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired may be sent directly to Arthritis UK or the Forget Me Not Trust in Shirley's memory.
A celebration of Shirley's life will be arranged at a later date.
All enquiries to
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax.
Tel: 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on May 21, 2020