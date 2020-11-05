Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Simcock Wray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Simcock Wray

Notice Condolences

Simcock Wray Notice
Wray Simcock Suddenly, but peacefully passed away at
Holly Bank Nursing Home on 28th October, aged 86 years, of Halifax. A special man who will be sadly missed by family and friends. Beloved husband of the late Maybelle Simcock, much loved dad of Graig & Jason, step father to Sue, Father-in-law to Julie, Diane and Steve. Grandad to Leigh, Robbie and George, and
Great Grandad to Kalvinder.
A much loved brother of Norman and Allan. Wray was a keen cyclist to the end and a loyal friend to many. Service and Committal private. Family flowers only Donations to Overgate Hospice or Macmillan cancer support c/o Joseph Sutcliffe & Son Ltd Funeral Directors 8A Willow Street, Sowerby Bridge HX6 2BU
Would be appreciated.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -