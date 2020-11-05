|
|
|
Wray Simcock Suddenly, but peacefully passed away at
Holly Bank Nursing Home on 28th October, aged 86 years, of Halifax. A special man who will be sadly missed by family and friends. Beloved husband of the late Maybelle Simcock, much loved dad of Graig & Jason, step father to Sue, Father-in-law to Julie, Diane and Steve. Grandad to Leigh, Robbie and George, and
Great Grandad to Kalvinder.
A much loved brother of Norman and Allan. Wray was a keen cyclist to the end and a loyal friend to many. Service and Committal private. Family flowers only Donations to Overgate Hospice or Macmillan cancer support c/o Joseph Sutcliffe & Son Ltd Funeral Directors 8A Willow Street, Sowerby Bridge HX6 2BU
Would be appreciated.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 5, 2020