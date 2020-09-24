|
JOHNSON Simon (James) Passed away peacefully,
after a short illness, on
Monday 14th September, 2020 aged 65.
Dearly loved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle,
he will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him .
Private family funeral at
St Matthew's Church, Northowram, on
Friday 9th October at 1.30pm followed by cremation at 3pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers will be divided between George Muller charitable Trust and local Haematology Fund.
c/o Co-op funeralcare Brighouse, 44 Huddersfield Road, HD6 3RA, 01484 713512
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 24, 2020