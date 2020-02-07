Home

Stanley Brown Notice
Brown Stanley Peacefully passed away on
Friday 24th January 2020
aged 68 years after a short illness, surrounded by his family.
A beloved Husband to
The Late Patsy, a devoted
Dad to Felicity, Tiffany, Harriot, Arnold and Florence.
A much loved Grandad, Brother, Uncle and a good friend to many.
The funeral service will be held
on Thursday 13th February 2020
at Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland at 12.00 noon.
The family requests that those
who wish to follow the cortege to Park Wood, are to meet at
Lawrence Funeral Service at 11am.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if so desired to
Overgate Hospice C/O
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax,
HX1 2XR. Tel: 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 7, 2020
