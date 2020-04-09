Home

PEARSON Stanley Suddenly on 29th March 2020
at Calderdale Royal Hospital,
aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of Rita,
dearly loved father and step-father, much loved grandad,
great-grandad and
great-great-grandad
and a very dear friend to many.
A private funeral service will take place, with a memorial service
to be held at a later date to
celebrate Stanley's life.
In lieu of flowers donations
may be made directly to the
British Lung Foundation.
For any enquiries please contact Brighouse Co-op Funeralcare,
Tel: 01484 713512
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 9, 2020
