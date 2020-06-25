|
Mahony Stephen Oliver On June 20th 2020, peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary after a short illness, Stephen aged 79 years of Willowfield. Dearly loved husband of Eileen, much loved dad of Deborah, Liam and the late Noel,
loving grandad of Joseph and Eve,
a beloved brother of Catherine, William and the late Margaret and John, a dear brother-in-law and uncle. A private family cremation will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
All enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
Clare Road Tel 01422 353970.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 25, 2020