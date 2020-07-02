|
WEBB Steven Robert Peacefully, at home,
on Tuesday 16th June, 2020, Steven, aged 68 years.
He was the loving and much loved husband of Barbara, loving father of Sam and father-in-law of Laura, a devoted and brilliant granddad of Barney, Martha and Herbie and a loving brother of Colin.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and many friends.
A family funeral
has been arranged.
Donations in memory of Steven,
if so desired, may be given
for the benefit of
Ryburn United Football Club.
C/O Andrew Naylor and Family,
Church View, Ripponden. HX6 4DB
01422-377840
Published in Halifax Courier on July 2, 2020