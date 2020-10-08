|
Taylor Stuart Douglas Suddenly at Overgate Hospice on 29th September 2020,
Stuart, aged 63 years.
Dearly loved husband of Karen and best friend of Hector, good friend to many, and former chairman of the Halifax Charity Gala.
The private Celebration of Stuart's Life will take place at 1.30pm on Monday 19th October at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
A live web broadcast of the service will be available; please contact Amanda Dalby Funeral Services on 01422 253 593 for access details, and also for information on
where donations may be made in loving memory of Stuart.
Stuart will make his final journey from home at 12.45pm, through Northowram village, if people wish to pay their respects.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 8, 2020