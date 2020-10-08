Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services Ltd (Halifax)
The Funeral Parlour
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX3 0QT
01422 253593
Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stuart Taylor

Notice Condolences

Stuart Taylor Notice
Taylor Stuart Douglas Suddenly at Overgate Hospice on 29th September 2020,
Stuart, aged 63 years.
Dearly loved husband of Karen and best friend of Hector, good friend to many, and former chairman of the Halifax Charity Gala.
The private Celebration of Stuart's Life will take place at 1.30pm on Monday 19th October at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
A live web broadcast of the service will be available; please contact Amanda Dalby Funeral Services on 01422 253 593 for access details, and also for information on
where donations may be made in loving memory of Stuart.
Stuart will make his final journey from home at 12.45pm, through Northowram village, if people wish to pay their respects.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -