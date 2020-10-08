Home

Susan Hutton Notice
Hutton Susan Peacefully at home on the
27th September 2020,
Susan, aged 75 years.
The dear daughter of the late Frederick and Dorothy Ellis,
loving wife of John, much loved mother of Graham, Stephen, Michael and Richard and
a loving grandma of Christopher, Frazer, Emma, Chloe, Annie and Mollie.
Susan was a good friend to many, who will be sadly missed by all.
The Funeral Service will take place at Park Wood, Crematorium
on Friday 16th October.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Susan would be greatly appreciated for Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service, tel 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 8, 2020
