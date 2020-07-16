Home

MOORE Susan Jane On July 9th 2020, peacefully at Brackenbed View Care Home,
Susan, aged 73 years.
Beloved Daughter of the late
Bob and Annie Moore and a dear Sister of Robert and Diane.
A family cremation will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please,
but donations can be posted directly to Overgate Hospice, 30 Hullenedge Road, Elland HX5 0QY and would be much appreciated.
Enquiries to the
Halifax Chapel Of Repose
Tel 01422 353970
Published in Halifax Courier on July 16, 2020
