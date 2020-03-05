Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services Ltd (Halifax)
The Funeral Parlour
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX3 0QT
01422 253593
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Worsman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Worsman

Notice Condolences

Susan Worsman Notice
Worsman Susan Gillian Peacefully, after a battle very bravely borne, at Overgate
Hospice surrounded by her
family, on 29th February 2020,
Gillian, aged 57 years.
Dearly loved daughter of Bryan and the late Pauline, wonderful loving sister and sister-in-law to Angela, Wendy, Peter and Ian,
a caring auntie to Grant,
Jason, Zoe, and Harry, and an amazing friend to many.
The Celebration of Gillian's Life
will take place at 11.30am on
Friday 13th March at St. Jude's Church, Savile Park, followed
by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations may be
made in lieu to Overgate Hospice and Pancreatic Cancer UK -
a collection box will be available
on the day. All enquiries to
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -