Worsman Susan Gillian Peacefully, after a battle very bravely borne, at Overgate
Hospice surrounded by her
family, on 29th February 2020,
Gillian, aged 57 years.
Dearly loved daughter of Bryan and the late Pauline, wonderful loving sister and sister-in-law to Angela, Wendy, Peter and Ian,
a caring auntie to Grant,
Jason, Zoe, and Harry, and an amazing friend to many.
The Celebration of Gillian's Life
will take place at 11.30am on
Friday 13th March at St. Jude's Church, Savile Park, followed
by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations may be
made in lieu to Overgate Hospice and Pancreatic Cancer UK -
a collection box will be available
on the day. All enquiries to
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 5, 2020