Worsman Susan Gillian Gillian's family would like to say thank you to all who attended the Celebration of Gillian's Life last Friday, and for the many cards,
kind wishes of condolence, and donations received for Overgate Hospice and Pancreatic Cancer UK at this sad time.
Special thanks also go to all of the NHS staff who cared for Gillian, the wonderful staff at Overgate Hospice for their exemplary care,
to Revd. Michelle Petch for her kind and comforting words, to
Elland Cricket Club and Grosvenors for the buffet, and to Michael at Amanda Dalby Funeral Services.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 19, 2020