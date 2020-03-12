Home

Birkin Suzanne
(nee Marney) On March 2nd, 2020 at her home, Suzanne aged 59 years of Halifax.
The dearly loved wife of Paul and
a dear sister and auntie.
Requiem Mass at St Columba's Church, Pellon on Friday 13th March (tomorrow) at 12 noon followed
by interment at Slack Top
Baptist Cemetery, Heptonstall.
Will friends please meet at the church and accept this the only intimation. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the
St Vincent de Paul Society at
St Columba's Church.
R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 12, 2020
