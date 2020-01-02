|
|
|
WATT Sybil On December 18th 2019 peacefully at Bankfield Manor Care Home,
Sybil aged 100 years, formerly of Triangle. Dearly loved wife of the
late Joe, much loved mum of Margaret and the late Barbara, loving grandma of Robert, Brian
and Susan, a loving great grandma of Nicole, Lucy, Lewis and George.
Service and cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Monday January 6th 2020 at 10.30am. Family flowers only
please, but donations to the
British Heart Foundation will be much appreciated and can be posted directly to Greater London House, 180 Hampstead Road, London, NW1 7AW.
Enquiries to the Halifax Chapel
of Repose, Clare Road,
tel 01422 353970.
Will friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 2, 2020