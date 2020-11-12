|
|
|
Ackroyd (née Williamson)
Sylvia On 30th October 2020 peacefully at her home in Elland, Sylvia
aged 93 years.
Dearly loved wife for 70 years to the late Bob, loving mum of the late Robert, dear mother in law of Tricia, devoted nanna to Claire and Kirsty, cherished great nanna to Mia, Freddie, Harry, Drew and Erin, precious auntie and great auntie who was loved by Gloria and a good friend to many. Due to the current restrictions Sylvia's funeral will be private. Donations in lieu of flowers may be given for the benefit of Overgate Hospice,
30 Hullen Edge Road,
Elland, HX5 0QY.
Tel 01422 373531
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 12, 2020