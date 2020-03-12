|
|
|
BARKER Sylvia Mary Peacefully, at the
Calderdale Retreat, Greetland,
on Saturday 7th March 2020,
Sylvia aged 86 years.
She was the much loved wife of the late Gordon, loving mum of Lesley, Ian and David and a devoted nanny of Danny, Scott, Christina, Olivia, Sloan, Christy, Bethany and Emily.
A Service to celebrate Sylvia's life will be held at Cross Hills Methodist Church, Greetland, HX4 8JE on Monday 23rd March at 11.45 am. followed by Committal
at Park Wood.
By request, family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired, may be given for the benefit of the Alzheimer's Society.
A plate will be provided
at the service.
All enquiries to
Andrew Naylor and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors.
01422-377840
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 12, 2020