|
|
|
GREEN Sylvia We are saddened to announce the passing of Sylvia, who left us peacefully at her home in Holmfield, on 12 June 2020.
The dearly, loved wife of Clifford, devoted and loving mum of Ian, Howard and Alison, much loved sister of Alan, adored mum in law, grandma and great grandma and a very, good friend to many.
A celebration service for Sylvia will be held at a future date, as due to the current circumstances the funeral will have to be held in private, but all family and friends are welcomed to join us via
a web stream of the Service.
Enquiries to
Taylor Funeral Service
Tel: 01484 656156.
Family flowers only,
donations (if so wished) to Alzheimer's Society
c/o Taylor Funeral Service,
2 Cowlersley Lane,
Huddersfield, HD4 5TY.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 18, 2020