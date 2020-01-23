|
PRESTON (Nee Longbottom)
Sylvia On 19th January 2020, peacefully at her home, Sylvia aged 88 years. A dearly loved wife of the late Peter, loving mum of Linda, Ros, Elizabeth, Glynn, Terry and the late Paul, a dear mother in law, a much loved grandma and great grandma. Service and cremation at Park Wood Crematorium Elland on Monday 3rd February at 10.30a.m. Family flowers only donations to Marie Curie will be much appreciated a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare Brighouse tel. 01484 713512.
Will all friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 23, 2020