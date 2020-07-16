|
|
|
Hartley Terence (Terry) 1942-2020.
Died 22nd June 2020.
Husband of Pauline, dad to Tracey and the late Denise, grandad to Mark, Brendan, Ashley and Matthew, great grandad to Libby. Brother to John and dad to son in law Chris. Well loved brother in law, uncle Tezmo to Rachel, nieces and nephews and his extended family.
Service to be held at Park Wood, Elland at 12 noon on 24th July. Family flowers only.
Selected family in the chapel only. Relatives, friends and neighbours are welcome to attend outside.
There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 16, 2020