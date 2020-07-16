Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terence Hartley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence Hartley

Notice Condolences

Terence Hartley Notice
Hartley Terence (Terry) 1942-2020.
Died 22nd June 2020.
Husband of Pauline, dad to Tracey and the late Denise, grandad to Mark, Brendan, Ashley and Matthew, great grandad to Libby. Brother to John and dad to son in law Chris. Well loved brother in law, uncle Tezmo to Rachel, nieces and nephews and his extended family.
Service to be held at Park Wood, Elland at 12 noon on 24th July. Family flowers only.
Selected family in the chapel only. Relatives, friends and neighbours are welcome to attend outside.
There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -